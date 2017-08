Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Isaac Makwala had to pull out of the 200m heats on Monday

Several athletes at the World Athletics Championships in London have come down with a tummy bug.

There has been an outbreak of gastroenteritis at one of the official team hotels where they are staying.

Botswana's Isaac Makwala withdrew from Monday's 200m heats after a reported bout of food poisoning.

Several other German and Canadian athletes have fallen ill.