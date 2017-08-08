Surf dogs take to the waves!

  • 8 August 2017

Check out these dogs riding the waves at the World Dog Surfing Championship in America.

  • A human surfing with a dog Jack Owicki

    Dogs and their owners headed down to Pacifica near San Francisco in America to compete out on the water. Some decided to surf together, like Homer and his dog Skyler.

  • A dog surfing TasteTV/Steve Linder

    Others rode the waves on their own, going head to head against dogs of a similar size. Abbie came first overall in the finals!

  • Two dogs on a surfboard Jack Owicki

    And some even competed two to a surfboard. Dogs Derby and Teddy look very steady here.

  • A small dog surfing TasteTV/Steve Linder

    Cherie rode into second place in the medium dog category. No matter how big or small, the rules state that all contestants - both dogs and humans - have to wear life jackets.

  • Two dogs surfing Jack Owicki

    And they're watched by a panel of judges, who look for things like how confident the canines are on a surfboard. Look at Tristan and Beans in action.

  • A dog surfing backwards TasteTV/Steve Linder

    Each dog gets 10 minutes to show what they can do and tricks can get them bonus points. Is Teddy facing the wrong way? Or does surfing backwards get more points?

  • A dog wearing sunglasses TasteTV/Steve Linder

    For those not so keen on getting wet, there's a fashion contest. And a chance to chill out on the beach and watch the competition. Here's Derby rocking sunglasses and blue hair.

