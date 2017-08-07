Newsround: The world in pictures this week
All this week's top stories in pictures from around the world.
There was a huge shock at the World Athletics Championships in London when US sprinter Justin Gatlin (left) beat Usain Bolt in the 100 metres final. It was Bolt's last major solo race but he was beaten into bronze behind Gatlin and Christian Coleman. After winning the race, Gatlin got to his knees to pay tribute to Bolt. But the crowd booed Gatlin's win because he has been banned from athletics in the past for taking drugs to improve his performance.
The Netherlands team celebrates winning the Women's Euros on home turf. They beat Denmark 4-2 in the final to take the cup.
The Eiffel Tower in Paris was lit up in the colours of Paris Saint-Germain football club to welcome their new signing Neymar. He was signed from Barcelona for £200 million this week.
This week was Prince Philip's last ever solo public event. The Queen's husband, who is 96, attended a military parade in the pouring rain and met members of the Royal Marines. He is retiring after almost 70 years, but he may still occasionally go with the Queen to public events.
Sixty thousand rubber ducks raced down the Chicago River in Chicago in the US, for their yearly Rubber Ducky Derby. The rubber ducks were dropped from a bridge above the river to start the race, which raises money for charity.
