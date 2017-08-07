Newsround: The world in pictures this week

There was a huge shock at the World Athletics Championships in London when US sprinter Justin Gatlin (left) beat Usain Bolt in the 100 metres final. It was Bolt's last major solo race but he was beaten into bronze behind Gatlin and Christian Coleman. After winning the race, Gatlin got to his knees to pay tribute to Bolt. But the crowd booed Gatlin's win because he has been banned from athletics in the past for taking drugs to improve his performance.