Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mollie King is 'so excited' to be on the show

Mollie King from The Saturdays is the first celebrity dancer confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The singer said she was "so excited" to take part.

She told Nick Grimshaw on Radio 1's breakfast show that it's "something that I always said I wanted to do.... I'm going to be giving it my all."

The new series starts up again in the Autumn - and last year's winner Ore Oduba has been giving his top tips to the new contestants.