Partition of India: 'Granny was very sad to leave her home'

In 1947, British India became independent and split into two new countries.

This was called the Partition of India, and it meant millions of people across the region had to leave their homes and move for good.

Six-year-old Samar from Glasgow told Newsround what happened to her grandma.

"Granny was very sad to leave her home," she said.

You can find out more about exactly what Partition was and the impact that it had by reading this guide.