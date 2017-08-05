Mo shows he's still the best across 10,000m
Mo Farah has once again shown he is a force to be reckoned with after winning his 3rd world 10,000 metres gold in a row.
The Somali born British athlete fought hard against a strong field and even came close to falling over twice in the exciting race.
But in his usual style, he pulled away on the final stretch to take home the gold.
With his retirement edging closer, Mo will be working hard to end on a high.
In second place was Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei and Kenyan, Paul Tanui in third.
Both put huge pressure on Mo throughout the race and showed they were serious competition to the British champion.
Mo will no doubt be chuffed with the result and be hungry for more gold medals before he hangs up his spikes.
Go Mo!