Chat: What's your dream Strictly Come Dancing line-up ?

Image caption Former Newsround presenter Ore Oduba won last year but who do you think could steal his Strictly crown?

Are you looking forward to the return of sequins, samba, and shimmying?

Well thankfully you don't have to wait for too much longer for Strictly to be back.

The first set of stars for this years competition - series 15! - will be announced on Monday.

Who would be in your dream Strictly Come Dancing line-up?

Would you rather see good dancers, or celebs who just want to have fun?

Who do you think might have what it takes to win the famous trophy?

