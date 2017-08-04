Euro 2017: England's women lose 3-0 to Netherlands in semi final

  • 4 August 2017

The women's football team lost to hosts the Netherlands, who will now play Denmark in Sunday's final.

  • England players appear dejected after the final whistle during the UEFA Women"s Euro 2017 match at the De Grolsch Veste, Enschede. Press Association

    It was a disappointing night for the Lionesses, who had been hoping to go on to win their first major trophy.

  • Vivianne Miedema of The Netherlands scores the opening goal of the game Getty Images

    Vivianne Miedema scored the opening goal of the game for the Netherlands

  • Netherland"s Anouk Dekker (left) and England"s Lucy Bronze (centre) battle for the ball Press Association

    England tried to make a come back, but became frustrated when their chances didn't translate into goals.

  • Danielle van de Donk scores their second goal Reuters

    Danielle van de Donk, who was named player of the match, scored the second goal.

  • Millie Bright of England Getty Images

    The final goal was particularly heartbreaking for England - a deflected own goal from Millie Bright came right at the end of the game.

  • The Netherlands celebrates with team mates following the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 Semi Final match between Netherlands and England at De Grolsch Veste Stadium Getty Images

    The Netherlands will now play Denmark in the final on Sunday.

