Euro 2017: England's women lose 3-0 to Netherlands in semi final
The women's football team lost to hosts the Netherlands, who will now play Denmark in Sunday's final.
It was a disappointing night for the Lionesses, who had been hoping to go on to win their first major trophy.
Vivianne Miedema scored the opening goal of the game for the Netherlands
England tried to make a come back, but became frustrated when their chances didn't translate into goals.
Danielle van de Donk, who was named player of the match, scored the second goal.
The final goal was particularly heartbreaking for England - a deflected own goal from Millie Bright came right at the end of the game.
The Netherlands will now play Denmark in the final on Sunday.
