Usain Bolt: The race he didn't win

Image copyright Getty Images

Eight time Olympic gold medallist and three time world record holder Usain Bolt will run his last race at the World Athletics Championships in London.

Since his first gold medal in Beijing, China in 2008, he's been an unstoppable force.

Between the Beijing Olympics, in August 2008 and the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in August 2016, Bolt won 19 Olympic and World Championship gold medals in 20 events at the sports' biggest two events.

It's a medal collection that makes him "the greatest sprinter of all time" according to the International Olympics Committee.

But why is it not 20 gold medals from 20 races? What happened when Usain did not win?

Let's set the scene...

Image copyright Getty Images

Let's go back to the World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea in 2011.

The 100m final, Usain has looked good. He's been among the fastest names in teh qualifying runds. His name is called as the finalists line up. He does his famous lightning bolt pose and the crowds cheer. Then he eases into the blocks.

Usain springs out of the blocks... then the starter's gun goes off. That's not what's supposed to happen.

Disaster, it's a false start!

Image copyright Getty Images

What's a false start?

Image copyright Getty Images

A false start is an invalid start to a race, usually because an athlete begins the race before the official signal has been given.

They can't start until after the starter's gun has been fired.

What did Bolt have to say about his start?

Image copyright Getty Images

The Jamaican is notorious for getting out of the blocks slowly, some scientists think that it's because he is so tall, standing at 6ft 5in.

He makes up for the slower starts with his long strides down the track.

Given all those golds his slow start clearly doesn't normally cause him any problems.

Usain said: "I have worked hard on my start all season. In the first round of the 100m it was perfect, in the second it was OK? But in the final I think I was suffering from anxiety, I was ready to go and get on the track and run. I think anxiety got the best of me."

Why didn't he get a second chance?

Image copyright Getty Images

Before the start of the 2010 season, athletes were allowed one false start before being disqualified if they did it a second time.

New rules were introduced by the people in charge of athletics, the International Association of Athletic Federations (usually called the IAAF), which disqualified athletes after just one false start.

Lot's of people did not agree with the new rules as they believed that everyone was entitled to a second chance.

What happened next?

Image copyright Getty Images

A 25 year old Bolt was disqualified from the final of the men's 100m at the World Athletics Championships.

His training partner Yohan 'The Beast' Blake took gold in 9.92 seconds - 0.4 seconds slower than Bolt's world record.

Image copyright Getty Images

It wasn't the end of the Bolt's World Championship though... he went on to with the 200m and 4x100m relay, with his Jamaica teammates.

Obviously, he continued to dominate athletics for the next six years too.

Yohan still trains alongside Bolt, races against him and was part of the Jamaican relay team with him at the several Olympic Games and Athletics Championships.