World record attempt at dining high in the sky!
Media playback is unsupported on your device

New attempt at world record for dining on high

31 July 2017 Last updated at 17:17 BST

A group of Brazilians took a national pastime to dizzying heights as they looked to set a new world record for the largest number of people seated at a dinner table suspended high in the sky

The attempt took place in Sao Paulo in Brazil off an abandoned bridge some 28 metres (91 feet) high.

A large table was hung off the bridge about 20 metres (65 feet) above the ground, complete with its own grilling station to feed the 102 abseilers rappelling down to eat a Brazilian barbecue.

Whitney has been finding out more...