The 45-letter word this boy used in Parliament

If someone said the word pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis would you know what it means? Would you even know how to pronounce it?!

Well this 16-year-old does. Michael Bryan used the word at a Youth Select Committee meeting in July, when talking about money spent on mental health.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis is "an invented long word said to mean a lung disease caused by inhaling very fine ash and sand dust".

Unfortunately, because this meeting is not a parliamentary proceeding, he won't get a House of Commons record for using it.

MP Jacob Rees-Mogg holds the record for the longest word used in the House of Commons or House of Lords. He used the 29 letter long word, floccinaucinihilipilification in 2012, which he said means "act or habit of estimating as worthless".

Pictures from parliamentlive.tv