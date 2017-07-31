England beat France to reach Euro semis

Image copyright Getty Images

England beat France for the first time in 43 years to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2017.

The Lionesses secured a semi-final against hosts Netherlands which will be played on Thursday 3rd August.

This means England are now the highest-ranked team left in the competition following Denmark's shock victory over Germany, the winners of the past six European Championships.

Striker Jodie Taylor was England's match-winner, scoring for her fifth goal in three Euros matches after being set up by Lucy Bronze.

It leaves the Arsenal forward on course to win the Golden Boot as no other player has scored more than twice so far.

If England beat Netherlands their manager Mark Sampson will become only the third senior England manager to lead the national side to a major final.