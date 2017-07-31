Newsround: The world in pictures this week
A selection of some of the best photographs from around the world taken over the past seven days
Kyle Farmer has his shirt ripped by his teammates as they celebrate his winning runs on his debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers in America’s Major League Baseball.
Phoenix Mercury players high-five fans as they walk off at half-time in their game against San Antonio Stars in Arizona, America. They won 81-64.
An athlete practising his dives at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Prince William and his wife Kate arrive in Belgium to remember the battle of Passchendaele, which happened one hundred years ago. It was one of the major battles of World War One.
A worker at a hair-processing plant in India sorts hair which will be exported all over the world. India is the world’s biggest exporter of human hair, which can be used for many things, including making wigs for poorly people.
The England team celebrate after beating France in their Euro 2017 quarter-final.
This shows people walking in Caracas, the capital city of Venezuela in South America. The country held an important election there on Sunday, which has caused lots of protests.
A poodle looks out from a classic microcar during a vintage car parade in Paris.
