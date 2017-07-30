The people making World War One battlefields safe again

Events are taking place in the town of Ypres, Belgium, to mark 100 years since the Battle of Passchendaele, which took place during World War One.

Half a million German, British and Allied soldiers were wounded or killed on the battlefield and trenches surrounding the town in battle that lasted more than three months.

Whilst the fighting ended a long time ago, people still regularly find unexploded bombs, bullets and grenades in the fields and farmland.

Watch Ricky's report to find out what's being done to make the area safe again.