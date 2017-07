The final episode of Wild Alaska Live, filmed from one of the most remote wildernesses on the planet, airs on Sunday night on BBC One.

Spectacular wildlife and top predators gather in the US state of Alaska for a feast like no other.

One of the show's hosts, Steve Backshall, takes Newsround behind the scenes as the team prepare to film some humpback whales.

Check out this amazing footage!

Watch 'Wild Alaska Live' on BBC One on Sunday at 7pm