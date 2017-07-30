Record-breaking hot air balloons take to the skies
Media playback is unsupported on your device

Record breaking hot air balloons take to the skies

30 July 2017 Last updated at 11:59 BST

An amazing 456 hot air balloons took to the skies at the same time in France, breaking a record set two years earlier at the same event.

The spectacular scene took place on Friday at an air base in Chambley-Bussières.

The balloons came in a variety of designs, including giant smiley faces and a kangaroo.

Over 45 nationalities were represented at the event and it took 45 minutes to get all the balloons in the sky at the same time.

Courtesy of Mondial Air Ballons

Read more