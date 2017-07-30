Record-breaking hot air balloons take to the skies

An amazing 456 hot air balloons took to the skies at the same time in France, breaking a record set two years earlier at the same event.

The spectacular scene took place on Friday at an air base in Chambley-Bussières.

The balloons came in a variety of designs, including giant smiley faces and a kangaroo.

Over 45 nationalities were represented at the event and it took 45 minutes to get all the balloons in the sky at the same time.

Courtesy of Mondial Air Ballons