New law bans texting while crossing roads in Honolulu

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mobile phones have contributed to thousands of injuries in the US since 2000

The US city of Honolulu, in Hawaii, is banning people from using their mobile phones while crossing the road.

The law, which will start in October, is aimed at reducing the number of accidents from "distracted walking".

Incidents involving mobile phones led to more than 11,100 injuries in the US between 2000 and 2011, according to the US National Safety Council.

People caught looking at devices, including laptops and digital cameras, will be fined between up to £26.

Urgent calls to the emergency services are not included in the ban.