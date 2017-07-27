MPs' guide to taking a school photo

  • 27 July 2017

The UK's top politicians show you how to pose for your school pictures.

  • Jeremy Corbyn, Jo Swinson, Philip Hammond, Andrea Leadsom Parliament.UK

    MPs in Westminster have posed for their official portraits. The pictures are taken after the election so people know what their MP looks like. Here's what you can learn from the UK's top politicians for your school pictures...

  • Rory Stewart MP Parliament.UK

    Make sure your collar is in order. Rory Stewart has his shirt collar on top of his jacket collar... Oops!

  • Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP Parliament.UK

    He's not on his own though. Labour's Lloyd Russell-Moyle forgot to tidy his collar up too.

  • Ruth George MP Parliament.UK

    Another common problem is what to do with your hands. Labour's Ruth George has gone for keeping her hands by her side...

  • Sam Gyimah MP Parliament.UK

    ...while her Conservative colleague Sam Gyimah has gone for hands together in front. Sam hasn't opted for a smile though...

  • Amber Rudd MP Parliament.UK

    ...unlike Amber Rudd. Big smiles from the Home Secretary.

  • Bill Cash MP Parliament.UK

    Another question you might face is jacket open or closed? Do you go undone, like Bill Cash here...

  • Michael Gove MP Parliament.UK

    ... or jacket done up, like Michael Gove? So many things to think about when you pose for a picture. Hopefully our MPs have given you a little expert help.