Shortlist revealed for Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year
The shortlist for the Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2017 competition has just been released. There is a young category showcasing pictures taken by people under 16, take a look at these.
-
Fabian Dalpiaz
This picture is called 'Catching the Andromeda Galaxy' by Fabian aged 15 form Italy. After a night taking pictures of the Milky Way the photographer spotted the Andromeda Galaxy near a tree. He stretched out his arm and took the picture.
-
Marco Moretti degli Adimari
This picture is called 'Reaching for the Sky' by Marco aged 15 from Norway. Marco and his aunt drove around looking for the best spot to see and take pictures of the famous Tre Cime di Lavaredo peaks in Italy. They found the perfect spot.
-
Marco Moretti degli Adimari
This one is also from Marco, it's called 'The Sound of Silence'. Travelling with his aunt he went to the Norwegian island of Svalbard were he managed to take this picture of the Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis
-
Sebastien Grech
This picture is called 'Orion’s Gaseous Nebula' taken by Sebastien from the UK– age 13. 1,300 light years away from Earth, the Orion Nebula is one of the most photographed and studied objects in the night sky because thousands of new stars are created there.
-
Kevin Li
This picture is called 'Ray Crater Langrenus' taken by Kevin Li aged 14 from China. The picture was taken on the balcony of his home and it shows the details of the crater on the surface of the Moon. the winning entry for the competition will be announced next month.
