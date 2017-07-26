New diesel and petrol vehicles to be banned by 2040

Image copyright Getty Images

New cars and vans that use diesel and petrol as fuel will be banned in the UK from 2040.

This decision is a part a government plan called the clean air strategy -a plan to deal with the issues of air pollution.

A government spokesman said poor air quality was "the biggest environmental risk" to peoples health in the UK.

"This government is determined to take strong action in the shortest time possible," he said.

"Our eyes start stinging" - London schoolkids on living with high levels of air pollution in the capital

What is air pollution?

When we burn certain types of fuel they give off harmful gasses that are sometimes hard to see.

These gasses end up in the air that we breath.

In small amount's these gasses do little harm but with high levels and more cars on the road, They can cause heath issues and are also bad for the environment.

So what will people drive in 2040?

You will still be allowed to own cars that take diesel and petrol fuel.

It's just new cars that use that type of fuel that will be banned.

Electric cars will then be the main way of getting around.

What do people think about the new plans?

Campaigners had wanted the Government to create clean air zones.

Cars that give out high levels of pollution would have to pay in zones like this. However this is not currently included in the governments plan.

There was a long court battle where judges agreed with environmental campaigners that past plans to tackle air pollution were not enough to deal with the problem.

They have welcomed the new plans saying they are promising, but they felt that more detail was needed.