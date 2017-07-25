Bieber cancels the rest of his Purpose World Tour

Image copyright Getty Images

Justin Bieber has cancelled 14 concerts that he was due to perform in Asia and North America as part of his Purpose World Tour.

The singer hasn't given a reason for his decision yet, but his team have said that it was because of 'unforeseen circumstances'.

Bieber has already performed in more than 150 shows since starting his tour in March 2016, with an average of 40,000 tickets sold for each date.

A statement on his website said "Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them.

"He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run.

"However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."