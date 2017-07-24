England's Women's World Cup win in six facts

England's cricket team are still celebrating victory in the Women's World Cup.

They beat India by nine runs, although at one point it looked like India were going to win easily.

But England fought back and won the World Cup Final.

This is the first time that England have won a global trophy since 2009, with their total score the second highest in Women's World Cup final history.

So we thought we'd take a look at the top facts behind the big win...