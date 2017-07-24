Could you bear living in Alaska? These guys are having a whale of a time!
BBC programme Wild Alaska Live has taken us to one of the most remote places on the planet, showing us some amazing animals. Let's meet some of them.
Can you imagine diving into this icy cold water? Sounds almost un-bear-able, but that's what Wild Alaska Brown Bears have to do to get their dinner.
There's still time for some fun though. It looks like this Black Bear might be in the middle of a game of Hide and Seek!
But for the American beaver its all about hard work. They're often found beaver-ing away, using their very strong front teeth to bring down large trees they can use to build their dams and lodges.
Humpback whales are a favourite for whale watchers as they often come up above the water, and can be seen slapping the surface with their fins, tails, or heads. The male whales even sing, although sadly we can't hear their song in full because it's at such a high frequency.
For the grey wolf it's all about social status. They usually live in packs, but 'alpha' dominant pair in a wolf pack are the only pair that breed. Then when one dies another wolf becomes the new alpha.
This is the Bald eagle - but it doesn't look it with all those feathers! They have this name because they don’t develop their impressive white cap until they're around four years old.
Killer whales are found in every ocean on the planet, but Alaska is home to three different communities of Orca - one's that each fish, orca that eat other mammal, and those found offshore. Whale-y interesting!
