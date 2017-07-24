Watch this baby Panda open her eyes for the first time

This six-week-old giant panda cub has taken her first peek at the outside world.

Tokyo Ueno Zoo's giant panda baby has just turned 40 days old. She weighs 1.5 kg and is 34cm long.

The baby, born June 12 2017, opened her eyes a little and is expected to have them wide open within a couple of days, according to the zoo experts.

She'll be expected to start walking when she's about three months old.

She hasn't got a name yet, as the zoo is planning to ask the public for suggestions.

Take a panda peek at the video!

Pictures from Tokyo Zoological Park Society