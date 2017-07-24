Chat: What do you want to say to England's Cricket World Cup winners?

Image copyright ALLSPORT/Getty Images

On Sunday England's Women won the Cricket World Cup in style, beating India by nine runs.

It was a really exciting but tough game. India played well but England fought back hard, and in the end India were bowled out for 219 with eight balls unused.

England's Tammy Beaumont was named player of the tournament, after finishing as the leading run-scorer with 410.

