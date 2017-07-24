England's Women beat India to win Cricket World Cup

Image copyright ALLSPORT/Getty Images

England have won the Women's Cricket World Cup, beating India by nine runs.

The final took place at Lord's cricket ground in London on Sunday.

It was a very exciting game, and at one point it looked like India were going to win easily, as they already had 191 runs and had only lost three out of their 10 wickets.

But England fought back, taking seven more wickets to get India all out for 219 and win the World Cup Final.

After tossing a coin, England chose to bat first. They scored 228 runs. This meant India then had to score 229 to win.

Image copyright ALLSPORT/Getty Images Image caption Here's Anya Shrubsole celebrating after taking the wicket of Jhulan Goswami of India.

Anya Shrubsole got 6 out of the 10 wickets that England needed to win the game - the best figures in a World Cup final.

India were bowled out for 219 with eight balls unused.

This is the first time that England have won a global trophy since 2009, with their total score the second highest in Women's World Cup final history.

Image copyright ALLSPORT/Getty Images Image caption England captain Heather Knight and her team-mates celebrate their impressive win.

England's Tammy Beaumont was named player of the tournament, after finishing as the leading run-scorer with 410.

Captain Heather Knight said she was really proud of the whole team. She said: "I can't stop smiling. We made it hard for ourselves but I couldn't care less.

"India were batting brilliantly and put good partnerships together. We knew if we hung in and kept the rate at five or six then we would always be in the game."

Congratulations ladies!