Leeds Contemporary Singers win Pitch Battle final

Image caption Leeds Contemporary Singers said they were lost for words when they made it through to the finals.

Leeds Contemporary Singers have won the final of Pitch Battle.

The nine-piece from Leeds saw off some strong competition from the other groups.

LCS have been battling it out over six weeks and showed they had what it takes to go the distance.

London boys, All The Kings Men came second in the competition.

Image caption All The King's Men, an all-male a cappella group from London

It's been a close competition over the last five weeks seeing 30 different singing groups battling it out to win.

LCS wont go back to Leeds with just a trophy, they've also won £50,000 to put towards their passion for singing.