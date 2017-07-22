Pitch Battle: Who is in the final?

Image caption Judges Gareth Malone and singer Kelis will have to make the hard choice of who to put through to the public vote.

The final of Pitch Battle is hitting our screens tonight, with six singing groups fighting it out to win!

The last few groups will face off against each other on the live final in what is sure to be a nerve-wracking show.

Judges Gareth Malone and Kelis, alongside with guest judge Deke Sharon, will then cut the remaining six down to two final contenders.

The winner is then decided by a public vote.

So who is in the running to be crowned 'Pitch Battle Champions'? Let's have a look at the groups...

Scot Soul

Image caption Scot Soul are a five-strong vocal group from Scotland.

First on our list are Scot Soul who sailed into the final after impressing the guest judge, singer Chaka Khan on last week's show. The five piece from Loch Lomond sang the hit song 'Ain't Nobody' which Chaka made famous in the 1980's.

Tring Park 16

Image caption Tring Park 16, a chamber choir from Hertfordshire.

Next up, Tring Park 16 - a chamber choir from Tring Park School of Performing Arts. Tring Park 16 won over guest judge Joe Jonas, with their version of his song 'Kissing Strangers' to get through to the final. Judge Kelis said of the group, "they're young, they're vibrant, and they're extremely skilled." We will have to wait and see if they have what it takes to win.

The Portsmouth University Gospel choir

Image caption The Portsmouth University Gospel choir

The Portsmouth University Gospel choir bagged themselves a place in tonight's final with a heart-string-pulling cover of Seal's 'Kiss From a Rose' in front of the man himself who made the song a hit.

Leeds Contemporary Singers

Image caption Leeds Contemporary Singers said they were lost for words when they made it through to the finals.

The group of eight from West Yorkshire saw off strong competition and snapped up a place in the finals with their version of Evergreen by Will Young. A choir member said "We don't know what to say! We are never lost for words and don't know what to say but thanks to everyone, thanks!"

All The King's Men

Image caption All The King's Men, an all-male a cappella group from London

From London, All the King's Men beat Sgarmes to score a place in the finals. The boys sang Bebe Rexah's 'Take Me Home' and even though the judges said it was a really hard decision they eventually picked the London nine piece.

Sgarmes

Image caption Sgarmes were brought back as a surprise wild card after being defeated in the semi finals.

Despite losing to All the King's Men, Sgarmes, from Wales, were chosen to come back as the wild card.

The wild card is a group that lost but the judges liked enough to bring back for the finals!