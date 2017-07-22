Boy finds million-year-old fossil by tripping over it

Ten-year-old Jude was testing out his new walkie-talkie when he tripped over what he thought was a cow skull.

After talking to a local university to be looked at by a professor he learned it was something much more valuable; the bones of a 1.2 million year old Stegomastadon!

A Stegomastadon is an ancient mammal - a distant relative of the elephant, which used to live in North America.

With Jude’s help, the Professor put together a team of experts to dig up the fossil in a way that wouldn’t damage it.

It is now being prepared so that it can go on exhibition in a museum.