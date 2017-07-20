Cat reunited with his owner after being 3 months apart

Whiskers, a ginger tomcat missing for three months in Australia has finally been returned to his family.

Whiskers was found and taken to the nearest vet where his microchip was scanned.

His owners were contacted, and a Facebook post calling for help in getting him home was seen by 60,000 people and shared more than 600 times.

Ayshah has been finding out more about this story with such a purr-fect ending..