Send your questions for Dance Mom's JoJo Siwa

  • 20 July 2017
Jo Jo

If you're a fan of giant bows then you've probably heard of JoJo Siwa.

She was a dancer on the popular American television show, Dance Moms, where her team mates included Maddie Ziegler. Since then she's been pretty busy - she's recorded a single, made giant bows popular and has her own YouTube channel.

Now we need your video questions for JoJo - have you got a question you'd love her to answer?

Perhaps you want to know:

  • What it is like to dance in front of so many people?
  • What's the best YouTube challenge she's done?
  • How many bows she own?

Send us your videos here!
Film your video like this - with you fairly close to the camera, clearly showing your head and shoulders

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a picture or video.

We may show your picture or video on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.

