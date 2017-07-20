Send your questions for Dance Mom's JoJo Siwa

If you're a fan of giant bows then you've probably heard of JoJo Siwa.

She was a dancer on the popular American television show, Dance Moms, where her team mates included Maddie Ziegler. Since then she's been pretty busy - she's recorded a single, made giant bows popular and has her own YouTube channel.

Now we need your video questions for JoJo - have you got a question you'd love her to answer?

Perhaps you want to know:

What it is like to dance in front of so many people?

What's the best YouTube challenge she's done?

How many bows she own?

Send us your videos here!

Image caption Film your video like this - with you fairly close to the camera, clearly showing your head and shoulders

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a picture or video.

We may show your picture or video on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.