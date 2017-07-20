Send your questions for Dance Mom's JoJo Siwa
If you're a fan of giant bows then you've probably heard of JoJo Siwa.
She was a dancer on the popular American television show, Dance Moms, where her team mates included Maddie Ziegler. Since then she's been pretty busy - she's recorded a single, made giant bows popular and has her own YouTube channel.
Now we need your video questions for JoJo - have you got a question you'd love her to answer?
Perhaps you want to know:
- What it is like to dance in front of so many people?
- What's the best YouTube challenge she's done?
- How many bows she own?
