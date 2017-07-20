Tour de France: top moments so far

Image copyright Getty Images

The Tour de France finishes on Sunday and it's been a wild ride so far for cycling fans.

Great Britain's Chris Froome is still leading - and wearing the famous yellow jersey. He's looking to take his fourth Tour title.

It's all still to play for in the final stages - but here are our highlights so far...

1. Tour de...Germany?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Britain's Geraint Thomas won the first stage of the Tour in Germany

France's most famous race started in Germany, of course!

It kicked off in Dusseldorf, with Britain's Geraint Thomas winning the first stage.

The Tour regularly starts in other countries to drum up excitement for international fans, but always finishes in Paris, France.

This year's Tour has visited four countries in total - Germany, Belgium and Luxemburg, before heading into France.

2. A very tight finish

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Too close to call? Not quite...

Deciding the stage seven winner was a very tricky task - with cyclists Marcel Kittel and Edvald Boasson Hagen crossing the line at what seemed like exactly the same time.

The race jury had to look at special slow-mo pictures and decided that Kittel had won - but only by six millimetres.

3. La Course - the women's race

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dutch cyclist Annemiek Van Vleuten won the first stage of La Course, followed in second by Brit Lizzie Deignan

Perhaps surprisingly, there isn't a women's Tour de France. Instead, the women have to make do with a shorter, two stage race called 'La Course'.

Dutch cyclist Annemiek Van Vleuten won the first stage of La Course on Thursday. It's a great victory for her, particularly as suffered broken bones in a crash in the Rio Olympics.

But there was good news for Britain too, as Lizzie Deignan came second.

4. Cavendish crashed out

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Cavendish broke his shoulder in this horror crash

Sprinter Mark Cavendish crashed out of the Tour in stage four, after he came off his bike while sprinting for the finish line.

Fellow cyclist Peter Sagan was disqualified for "seriously endangering" other competitors with his cycling, which caused the crash.

Cavendish was out of the Tour, with a broken shoulder.

5. These legs

Image copyright Instagram/Pawel Poljanski Image caption Pawel Poljanski's legs were looking a bit vein-y after sixteen stages of the Tour

Cyclist Pawel Poljanski sent the internet into meltdown when he he posted this picture of his incredibly vein-y legs.

He shared the snap after completing the 16th stage of the race, saying "After sixteen stages I think my legs look little tired."

Don't worry though - it all because there is so much muscle in his legs, compared with the amount of fat.