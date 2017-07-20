Chat: What are you doing in the summer holidays?

Image copyright Getty Images

The summer has arrived!

Nearly all schools have now broken up for the summer holidays - so that means a few weeks of fun!

We want to know what you've got planned for the holidays - will you be seeing a film at the cinema or trying to read as many funny story books as you can?

Perhaps you're going on a holiday or plan to build a den in your garden with your friends or family?

Whatever your plans, send in your comments and let us know!

Send your comments to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.

We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.