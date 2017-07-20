Chat: What are you doing in the summer holidays?
The summer has arrived!
Nearly all schools have now broken up for the summer holidays - so that means a few weeks of fun!
We want to know what you've got planned for the holidays - will you be seeing a film at the cinema or trying to read as many funny story books as you can?
Perhaps you're going on a holiday or plan to build a den in your garden with your friends or family?
Whatever your plans, send in your comments and let us know!
