Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jodie Taylor celebrates scoring a hat trick at the match

England got off to an incredible start at the Women's Euros - but it was a night Scotland would probably rather forget.

England beat them 6-0 at the match in Utrecht in the Netherlands, in both teams' first match of the tournament.

Jodie Taylor scored a hat trick, while Ellen White, Jordan Nobbs and Toni Duggan all got on the score sheet too.

England's next match will be against Spain, while Scotland will take on Portugal.