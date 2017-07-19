Top Tyrannosaurus rex facts

The T. rex was not as speedy as previously believed - new research suggests a top speed of just 20km/h - what else do we know about the king of the dinosaurs?

    With a top speed of just 12mph the T. rex wasn't the fastest dinosaur - so who was? The speediest dinos were the ostrich-like ornithomimids, such as Dromiceiomimus, with speeds of up to 60km/h.

    It might not have been the fastest, but the T. rex had the strongest bite of any land animal – it could bite prey with a force of over 3500kg – the equivalent impact of three small cars.

    It's not known quite what the T. rex’s short arms were for. They were too small to kill prey and too short to reach its mouth!

    T. rex teeth were super scary. Like a sharp knife they had jagged edges designed to slice through meat. And unlike humans, dinosaurs could grow new teeth to replace lost ones.

    Tyrannosaurus Rex means "king of the tyrant lizard."