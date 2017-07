Image copyright Reuters Image caption Strictly's Claudia Winkleman was revealed as the BBC's highest paid woman - but she is earning a lot less than the highest paid men

The BBC has said how much money it pays its biggest stars.

The Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans is the highest paid person at the BBC, while Strictly host Claudia Winkleman is the highest paid woman.

The BBC listed all their stars who earned over £150,000.

Only around a third of the people on the list are women, and the top seven people earning the most are men.

Tony Hall, the boss of the BBC, said there was "more to do" to make things equal.