Are you going to get head lice?

Is your mobile phone going to give you head lice?

Well, they're not going to crawl out of your screen but a recent study found that if you use a smartphone or a tablet you are twice as likely to get head lice than those who don't.

Huddling around a screen watching videos or taking selfies with friends means your heads are touching more often and increases your chances of getting them.

Do you think head lice only like dirty hair? What is the difference between head lice and nits? Ricky has been taking a look and debunking a couple of myths.