The para athletes you need to know about

  • 17 July 2017

With the Para Championships in London in full swing, here are six para athletes you need to know about

  • Jonnie Peacock PA

    Jonnie Peacock was the star of the London Paralympics in 2012 - and in the last five years he's only got better. He's already won his T-44 100m sprint race and is so dependable that his nickname is the Postman - because he always delivers...!

  • Hannah Cockroft Getty Images

    Hannah Cockroft has five - yes, FIVE - Paralympic gold medals. She also holds the world record for the T34 100m... basically, she's really, really fast

  • Wenjun Liu Getty Images

    Wenjun Liu is another athlete with buckets full of medals. She has four golds from three different Paralympics, as well as a couple of silvers

  • Vanessa Low Getty Images

    Vanessa Low won medals in the long jump AND the 100m in Rio! she even set a world record in the long jump of 4.93 metres

  • Roderick Townsend-Roberts Getty Images

    American Roderick Townsend-Roberts won the long jump and the high jump in Rio, and in 2015 he broke the world record... twice

  • Libby Clegg and Chris Clarke Getty Images

    Libby Clegg is registered blind and runs with guide runner Chris Clarke. She won two golds in Rio in the 100m and 200m. She's from a sporty family, her brother James won bronze at the London 2012 Paralympics in swimming.

