Lewis Hamilton wins the British Grand Prix again

  • 17 July 2017

It was another great weekend for the British driver as he closed on the overall Championship lead

  • British Grand Prix podium Getty Images

    Another British Grand Prix... another win for Lewis Hamilton. His team mate Valtteri Bottas came second. His Ferrari rival Kimi Raikkonen finished third.

  • Lewis Hamilton Getty Images

    It was Hamilton's fourth British Grand Prix win in a row, and a record-equalling fifth overall.

  • Lewis Hamilton Getty Images

    Hamilton celebrated with his fans, who took him crowd-surfing across the track

  • Sebastian Vettel Getty Images

    Hamilton's Championship rival Sebastian Vettel had a puncture with two laps to go and finished seventh

  • Mercedes F1 team Getty Images

    The Mercedes team celebrated with young racer Billy Monger

  • Daniel Ricciardo Getty Images

    Almost 300,000 fans attend the Grand Prix weekend. Here's Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo taking selfies with fans

  • Tim Peake Getty Images

    The Grand Prix also brings out lots of celebrity racing fans. Here's astronaut Tim Peake with the Red Bull team.

More on this story