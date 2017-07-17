Lewis Hamilton wins the British Grand Prix again
It was another great weekend for the British driver as he closed on the overall Championship lead
-
Getty Images
Another British Grand Prix... another win for Lewis Hamilton. His team mate Valtteri Bottas came second. His Ferrari rival Kimi Raikkonen finished third.
-
Getty Images
It was Hamilton's fourth British Grand Prix win in a row, and a record-equalling fifth overall.
-
Getty Images
Hamilton celebrated with his fans, who took him crowd-surfing across the track
-
Getty Images
Hamilton's Championship rival Sebastian Vettel had a puncture with two laps to go and finished seventh
-
Getty Images
The Mercedes team celebrated with young racer Billy Monger
-
Getty Images
Almost 300,000 fans attend the Grand Prix weekend. Here's Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo taking selfies with fans
-
Getty Images
The Grand Prix also brings out lots of celebrity racing fans. Here's astronaut Tim Peake with the Red Bull team.
Image gallery
Hamilton's British Grand Prix heroics again
- 17 July 2017
- From the section Home
Six dramatic drone shots
- 11 July 2017
- From the section Entertainment
Sports stars' superstitious habits
- 14 July 2017
- From the section Sport