Doctor Who: What do you think of the new Time Lord?

There was big news for Doctor Who fans last night, as the thirteenth Doctor was announced!

Jodie Whittaker will be the new Doctor taking control of the TARDIS and fighting to save the world.

She will be the first woman to take the role of the Doctor.

Peter Capaldi bowed out of the role in an explosive finale at the end of the last series, and the new Doctor will take over in the Christmas special when the Time Lord regenerates.

The new series promises to be very different, and we want to know what you guys think of the new Doctor...

We want to hear from you!

What do you think of the new Doctor?

Who would you have chosen?

What do you want the new Doctor to be like?

Send your comments to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment or a photo.

We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and where you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.

Comments