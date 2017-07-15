Wimbledon: Roger Federer faces Marin Cilic in final

Image copyright PA

Roger Federer is one win from a historic eighth Wimbledon title after beating Czech 11th seed Tomas Berdych in straight sets in the semi-final.

Federer won 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 to reach his 11th Wimbledon final, having last won the title in 2012.

He will face Croatia's Marin Cilic after he beat American 24th seed Sam Querrey 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 on Centre Court on Sunday.

Cilic is into only his second major final after winning the 2014 US Open.

"It's unbelievable," said Cilic, "I've been playing really great tennis."

It is a record 29th Grand Slam final for Federer, and he becomes the second-oldest man to reach a Wimbledon final after the 39-year-old Ken Rosewall got to the 1974 Wimbledon final.