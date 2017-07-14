X-Games: World's best extreme athletes battle it out

One of the biggest extreme sports competition in the world, the X-Games has been bringing the world of extreme sports to the mainstream since 1995.

Featuring a number of different events focusing on BMX, skateboarding and motorcycling to name a few.

There's lots of big air, big tricks, excitement and some pretty bad falls as well.

Jenny has been finding out a bit more, so if you want to find out a bit more check out the video!