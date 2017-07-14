Chat: What do you grow at school?

Image copyright Getty Images

Kids at a school in London have been enjoying a new type of playground, one that you can eat!

Playgrounds like these are used to help you learn more about how to eat healthily.

This school has created a vegetable garden that pupils look after to grow their own food.

It's becoming more common all over the UK so that got us thinking, what do you grow at school?

Send us your comment

Do you grow fruit and veg at school?

What do you grow?

Do you think this project is a good idea?

Send your comments to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.

We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.