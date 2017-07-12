Wimbledon 2017: Murray crashes out against Querrey

Image copyright Getty Images

Reigning Wimbledon champion, Andy Murray has been been knocked out of the competition in the quarter-finals.

Murray, the world number one, lost in five sets to American Sam Querrey.

It looked like Andy was struggling with injury, limping around the court between points.

What is a Grand Slam? They are the four most-important annual tennis events and they're also called majors. They offer the most prize money and media attention. They also contribute most to a players world ranking.

The result is sure to be disappointing for Murray fans.

Querrey now moves on to the semi-finals of the world famous tennis competition.

He is the first American man to reach the semi-finals at a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick finished as runner-up at Wimbledon in 2009.

Johanna Konta is now the only Brit left in the competition.