Wimbledon 2017: Murray crashes out against Querrey
Reigning Wimbledon champion, Andy Murray has been been knocked out of the competition in the quarter-finals.
Murray, the world number one, lost in five sets to American Sam Querrey.
It looked like Andy was struggling with injury, limping around the court between points.
The result is sure to be disappointing for Murray fans.
Querrey now moves on to the semi-finals of the world famous tennis competition.
He is the first American man to reach the semi-finals at a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick finished as runner-up at Wimbledon in 2009.
Johanna Konta is now the only Brit left in the competition.