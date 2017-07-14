High-flying horses at Event Rider Masters

Izzy has been riding since she was five and loves to compete.

She's been to visit some professional horse riders at the Event Rider Masters - a new type of horse riding competition, similar to eventing but with a difference.

This competition aims to make traditional horse eventing more exciting and even uses technology to get the audience involved and music to keep the energy up.

Like all horse competitions riders compete in three different stages: dressage, cross-country and show jumping.

Check out the video...