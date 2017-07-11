Six dramatic drone shots

This colourful composition brought American Martin Sanchez the first prize in the People Category. After a long day of shooting with his drone, Martin was heading back home and noticed an empty tennis court. With half his battery used up he sent his drone into the air to try some abstract photography. Martin said the person in the picture came to the court to play a game of tennis and was quite confused by what he was doing, "When I was all done, I showed them the final result and both of them said Ohhhh! I get it."