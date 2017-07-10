The British Women of Wimbledon
Johanna Konta has become the first British woman to get to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 33 years. But who are the other British women of Wimbledon fame?
-
Getty Images
Johanna Konta has become the first British female player to reach the quarter-finals of the singles competition at Wimbledon in 33 years!
-
Getty Images
The last woman to do so was Jo Durie in 1984. Though she didn't win the tournament in the singles event, she did go on to win in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 1987.
-
Getty Images
Virginia Wade was the last British woman to win the Wimbledon singles title back in 1977. Will Johanna Konta follow in her footsteps?
-
BBC
You might recognise Sue Barker from presenting Wimbledon or from the fact that CBBC's Hacker T Dog is a huge fan of hers! But she also had a successful tennis career and got to the semi-finals of Wimbledon in 1977, the same year Virginia Wade won.
-
Getty Images
Heather Watson got to the third round of Wimbledon this year but she's had a lot more success in the doubles. In fact, in 2016 Heather Watson won the mixed doubles competition at Wimbledon with Henri Kontinen of Finland.
-
Getty Images
And wheelchair tennis star Jordanne Whiley (pictured here on the right) has won the women's doubles competition for the last three years! And when she won Wimbledon in 2014, she also won the doubles in the Australian Open, French Open and US Open becoming the first British athlete to ever win all four Grand Slams in one year. Go Jordanne!!
