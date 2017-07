Did you know there are 40 grass courts at Wimbledon and that they grow the grass every year?

There is a team of over 30 people who mow, mop (yes, mop!) and paint the lines on the courts every single day during the tournament.

That's a lot of green fingers - 300 to be exact!

Ayshah went to meet Grant, who's in charge of the grass, to find out some secrets…