The footie stars that returned to their first clubs
Manchester United star Wayne Rooney is to return to his first senior club, Everton, 13 years after he left. Here's Newsround's top pick of footie stars who returned home!
-
Getty Images
Rooney began his career at Goodison Park before joining Manchester United for £27m in August 2004. In that time he's captained the England football team and won five Premier League titles with Man Utd. Now he's heading back to Everton, where his football journey all began...
-
Getty Images
In 2002 Wayne Rooney made his first team debut at Everton at the age of 16. This is the team he grew up supporting and had been playing for their youth team. And now he'll be putting on Everton's blue shirt once again.!
-
Getty Images
Other football stars have returned to the clubs where their journey to stardom all began. Here's a young Carlos Tevez who starting playing for the Boca Juniors adult team in 2001.
-
Getty Images
He then moved on to some of the biggest teams in Europe, including Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus, before returning home to Boca Juniors in 2015.
-
Getty Images
Footballer Joe Cole played for West Ham's youth team before making his senior team debut with them in 1998. After a few years at the team and time at Chelsea, Liverpool and French side Lille, Joe returned home...
-
Getty Images
...for the 2013-14 season, once again putting on his West Ham shirt.
-
Getty Images
Spanish footballer Fernando Torres started his career at Atletico Madrid and played for their senior team from 2001-2007 before heading to the UK...
-
Getty Images
...to play for Liverpool and then Chelsea. But Torres couldn't stay away for long. In 2015 he made his return to Madrid!
-
Getty Images
And football legend Robbie Fowler started off his career at Liverpool's youth team before moving to their senior team in 1993, even though as a child he supported rival team Everton!
-
Getty Images
Fowler stayed there until 2001, but returned in 2006 for one season. He's one of the most famous Liverpool players of all time and during his stints there scored 189 goals.
Image gallery
Footie stars that returned home
- 9 July 2017
- From the section Sport
Toni Duggan and the other Barca Brits
- 6 July 2017
- From the section Sport
US Independence Day in Pictures
- 5 July 2017
- From the section Sport