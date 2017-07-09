The footie stars that returned to their first clubs

  • 9 July 2017

Manchester United star Wayne Rooney is to return to his first senior club, Everton, 13 years after he left. Here's Newsround's top pick of footie stars who returned home!

  • Wayne Rooney playing for Manchester United Getty Images

    Rooney began his career at Goodison Park before joining Manchester United for £27m in August 2004. In that time he's captained the England football team and won five Premier League titles with Man Utd. Now he's heading back to Everton, where his football journey all began...

  • Wayne Rooney playing for Everton in 2002 Getty Images

    In 2002 Wayne Rooney made his first team debut at Everton at the age of 16. This is the team he grew up supporting and had been playing for their youth team. And now he'll be putting on Everton's blue shirt once again.!

  • Carlos Tevez playing for Boca Juniors Getty Images

    Other football stars have returned to the clubs where their journey to stardom all began. Here's a young Carlos Tevez who starting playing for the Boca Juniors adult team in 2001.

  • Carlos Tevez playing for Boca Juniors Getty Images

    He then moved on to some of the biggest teams in Europe, including Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus, before returning home to Boca Juniors in 2015.

  • Joe Cole playing for West Ham Getty Images

    Footballer Joe Cole played for West Ham's youth team before making his senior team debut with them in 1998. After a few years at the team and time at Chelsea, Liverpool and French side Lille, Joe returned home...

  • Joe Cole playing for West Ham Getty Images

    ...for the 2013-14 season, once again putting on his West Ham shirt.

  • Fernando Torres playing for Atletico Madrid Getty Images

    Spanish footballer Fernando Torres started his career at Atletico Madrid and played for their senior team from 2001-2007 before heading to the UK...

  • Fernando Torres playing for Atletico Madrid Getty Images

    ...to play for Liverpool and then Chelsea. But Torres couldn't stay away for long. In 2015 he made his return to Madrid!

  • Robbie Fowler playing for Liverpool Getty Images

    And football legend Robbie Fowler started off his career at Liverpool's youth team before moving to their senior team in 1993, even though as a child he supported rival team Everton!

  • Robbie Fowler playing for Liverpool Getty Images

    Fowler stayed there until 2001, but returned in 2006 for one season. He's one of the most famous Liverpool players of all time and during his stints there scored 189 goals.

More on this story