Don't look down! Terrifying skywalk opens in China

Check out this amazing walkway which has opened in China.

The v-shaped skywalk has a glass bottom so that visitors who are brave enough to take a stroll on it can see through the floor to the ground more than 120 metres below!

The structure is the longest of its kind in the world, sticking out almost 70 metres from the side of a sheer cliff.

No more than 30 people are allowed on it at any one time.

Do you reckon you would like to take a stroll on it?!